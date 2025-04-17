Westbourne pupils raise money for charity with Easter activities
On the final day of term before their Easter break, children from Reception to Year 2 at the Broomhill independent school took part in their special Easter Bonnet parade.
And for pupils in Years 3 to 6, there was a chance to the Easter fun by decorating hard-boiled eggs.
Both competitions were judged by Mr. Edmanson, with a prize awarded to one child from each year group.
Proceeds from both events went to PACT - Parents' Association of Children with Tumours and Leukaemia - which offers emotional, social and practical support to families in South Yorkshire who have children and young individuals battling cancer, aiming to enhance their quality of life.