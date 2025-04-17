Westbourne pupils raise money for charity with Easter activities

Westbourne headmaster Aidan Edmanson with the school's Easter Bonnet Parade winners.

Westbourne School headmaster Aidan Edmanson clearly didn’t get the memo… if it’s Easter you need a bonnet!

On the final day of term before their Easter break, children from Reception to Year 2 at the Broomhill independent school took part in their special Easter Bonnet parade.

And for pupils in Years 3 to 6, there was a chance to the Easter fun by decorating hard-boiled eggs.

Both competitions were judged by Mr. Edmanson, with a prize awarded to one child from each year group.

Proceeds from both events went to PACT - Parents' Association of Children with Tumours and Leukaemia - which offers emotional, social and practical support to families in South Yorkshire who have children and young individuals battling cancer, aiming to enhance their quality of life.