Westbourne pupils make PACT their charity of the year

Westbourne School has chosen popular city organisation PACT as its charity of the year.

PACT - Parents' Association of Children with Tumours and Leukaemia - offers emotional, social and practical support to families in South Yorkshire who have children and young individuals battling cancer, aiming to enhance their quality of life.

During the coming academic year, Westbourne’s four house groups will be competing with each other to raise the most money for the charity.

“PACT is a charity that is close to the hearts of many of our Westbourne community,” said Aidan Edmanson, headteacher at the Broomhill independent school.

“We look forward to seeing the many ways our pupils come up with to support such a great cause.”