Westbourne pupils make an impact with food bank donations

By John Highfield
Contributor
Published 13th Mar 2025, 15:39 BST
Updated 13th Mar 2025, 16:08 BST
Pupils at Sheffield’s Westbourne School have made a special donation to the Arbourthorne Community Fridge at Arbourthorne Community Primary School.

Junior and Senior pupils from the Broomhill independent school have been bringing in food items which are then donated to community projects across the city.

Most Popular

Among them is Arbourthorne Community Fridge, which provides surplus food to families at Arbourthorne Community Primary School and in the neighbourhood at large.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“We are pleased that out Junior and Senior School pupils have once again supported this campaign,” said Westbourne headmaster Aidan Edmanson.

Westbourne Junior and Senior pupils have donated items for the Arbourthorne Community Fridge.placeholder image
Westbourne Junior and Senior pupils have donated items for the Arbourthorne Community Fridge.

“One of our strongest beliefs is that our pupils support the communities around them and try to make a positive impact in everything they do.

“We want to thank everyone who contributed and made this latest collection such a great success.

“Even the smallest actions can lead to significant change and this campaign reflects Westbourne’s ongoing commitment to building the strongest community links.”

Related topics:Sheffield
News you can trust since 1887
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice