Westbourne pupils make an impact with food bank donations
Junior and Senior pupils from the Broomhill independent school have been bringing in food items which are then donated to community projects across the city.
Among them is Arbourthorne Community Fridge, which provides surplus food to families at Arbourthorne Community Primary School and in the neighbourhood at large.
“We are pleased that out Junior and Senior School pupils have once again supported this campaign,” said Westbourne headmaster Aidan Edmanson.
“One of our strongest beliefs is that our pupils support the communities around them and try to make a positive impact in everything they do.
“We want to thank everyone who contributed and made this latest collection such a great success.
“Even the smallest actions can lead to significant change and this campaign reflects Westbourne’s ongoing commitment to building the strongest community links.”