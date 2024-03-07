Westbourne children receive UNICEF accreditation

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

UNICEF is the agency of the United Nations responsible for providing humanitarian and developmental aid to children worldwide.

Children at the Broomhill independent school in Sheffield received the UNICEF Silver Rights Respecting School Accreditation, following a rigorous system that involved demonstrating the school’s progress towards the nine outcomes directly linked to the UNICEF Convention on the Rights of the Child and its 42 articles.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Part of that process included a discussion between Westbourne Head of Junior School Jon Clark, the school’s Science Lead and Year Five teacher Cordelia King and UNICEF Coordinator Kathy Allen.

Westbourne children are now aiming for UNICEF Gold accreditation

The session provided an opportunity to discuss the positive moves made by the school, including the empowerment of the Westbourne School Council to voice the concerns and opinions of the student body.

Areas for further improvement were also identified, such as enhancing children’s understanding of the Convention articles in relation to their learning and global issues.

Kathy also interacted with pupils from Year 2 to Year 6, who highlighted the their understanding that some children may not have access to their fundamental rights and citing examples from war-torn regions and local areas within Sheffield where access to basic necessities like food might be limited.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Westbourne Headteacher Chris Hattam commented: “The achievement reflects the school’s commitment to fostering a culture of respect, empathy, and awareness of children’s rights.