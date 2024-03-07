Westbourne children receive UNICEF accreditation
UNICEF is the agency of the United Nations responsible for providing humanitarian and developmental aid to children worldwide.
Children at the Broomhill independent school in Sheffield received the UNICEF Silver Rights Respecting School Accreditation, following a rigorous system that involved demonstrating the school’s progress towards the nine outcomes directly linked to the UNICEF Convention on the Rights of the Child and its 42 articles.
Part of that process included a discussion between Westbourne Head of Junior School Jon Clark, the school’s Science Lead and Year Five teacher Cordelia King and UNICEF Coordinator Kathy Allen.
The session provided an opportunity to discuss the positive moves made by the school, including the empowerment of the Westbourne School Council to voice the concerns and opinions of the student body.
Areas for further improvement were also identified, such as enhancing children’s understanding of the Convention articles in relation to their learning and global issues.
Kathy also interacted with pupils from Year 2 to Year 6, who highlighted the their understanding that some children may not have access to their fundamental rights and citing examples from war-torn regions and local areas within Sheffield where access to basic necessities like food might be limited.
Westbourne Headteacher Chris Hattam commented: “The achievement reflects the school’s commitment to fostering a culture of respect, empathy, and awareness of children’s rights.
“Furthermore, an action plan has been meticulously drafted to propel the school towards the coveted Gold Award, demonstrating a continuous dedication to the well-being and rights of every child within the school community.”