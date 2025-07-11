Westbourne Autumn Open Mornings return for 2025

Westbourne School in Sheffield will host its annual season of Autumn Open Mornings in September and October.

The city’s only co-educational independent school for children aged four to 16 will be welcoming visitors to its Broomhill Junior School and Senior School sites on Saturday, September 20 from 10am to 12pm and then on Thursday September 25 from 9.30am to 11am.

Guests will be able to take a look around the Westbourne Road school’s facilities and meet teachers and pupils, offering an opportunity for families to take a look around all facilities, including the Westbourne Forest School and innovative outdoor learning space.

It will also offer a chance to talk to staff about the wealth of opportunities, trips and activities offered throughout the year by the school and explore Westbourne’s strong traditional values.

Then, on October 2 from 9.30am to 10.30am there will be a special Reception to Year 2 Music Workshop.

“Our Open Mornings give prospective pupils and their families the opportunity to see what excellent facilities Westbourne has to offer,” said Westbourne Headteacher Aidan Edmanson.

“It’s also a chance to discover how Westbourne brings out the best in its pupils with innovative initiatives such as our Forest School for outdoor learning and development.

“Everybody who is thinking of applying for a place at Westbourne is welcome to join us, chat to staff and pupils and find out what being part of the Westbourne family is all about.

“And for children about to make the transition from Junior to Senior School, this marks the ideal opportunity to take some of the mystique out of that major change to their routine.

“Our Open Mornings are also a fantastic opportunity to find out more about our programme of scholarships and bursaries.”

For further information visit http://www.westbourneschool.co.uk or call 0114 2660374.