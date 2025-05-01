West Yorkshire construction expert stars in a new Channel 4 show, Undercover Education

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Donavan Linton, a construction professional from Leeds, stars in a new show Undercover Education. An undercover show with purpose, this exciting new series in collaboration with the Department for Education and Channel 4, is designed to show industry professionals they may already have what it takes to teach in further education.

Presented by television and radio presenter, screenwriter and children's author, Konnie Huq, the series sees unsuspecting skilled professionals that work in Construction, Motor Mechanics and Culinary Arts sectors unknowingly step into the role of FE teachers.

Dean Carpenter goes undercover to make Donavan Linton, a seasoned construction expert, believe he is just a novice to uncover his hidden teaching potential. In turn, unsuspecting Donavan thinks he was simply assigned an intern to mentor for the day. Watched on by his former students, Dean brings controlled chaos to the workplace as Donavan discovers his natural ability to guide and inspire learners.

This exciting new series shines a light on the incredible industry professionals, who have the skills to teach in FE but don’t know it yet. Through surprising challenges and heartwarming moments. Each episode helps the professionals realise that their real-life industry skills could make them great FE teachers.

Donavan Linton, a construction expert from Leeds shares: "When I realised, I was part of an undercover show, I found it hilarious. What a great twist—I didn't see that coming at all!

Jokes aside, I didn't find anything particularly challenging about mentoring an ‘intern’. It's my job, day in and day out to train up apprentices. I know that teaching requires patience and an understanding that everyone progresses at a different pace. This experience has helped me realise that I already have the skills to teach in FE.

Looking ahead, I would definitely consider a future in FE teaching. It's a great feeling to see people progress under your guidance. Teaching in FE would be a great way for me to stay connected to the industry”.

Dean Carpenter, who used to teach Construction in FE for five years and has over 30 years of industry experience, shares: "I joined 'Undercover Education' to showcase how industry professionals can deliver top-notch training to beginners by sharing what they already do on the daily basis. We all have the potential to transition from industry to teaching, and the fine-tuning and professionalism required can be learnt on the job.

"Playing the role of an 'intern’ was truly eye-opening. My favourite part of the show was the 'accidental' wall collapse and watching Don spin my ‘mishap’ into a valuable lesson, so I didn’t feel embarrassed.

"More industry professionals should consider teaching in Further Education to make a greater impact on the next generation of workers. Trade knowledge, combined with life skills and experience, has the potential to help pave a bright career for those looking to enter the profession.”

Konnie Huq, who presents the show and has been following the experts’ journey throughout, said: “It was great to work with the participants in these three fields to see their knowledge and the power of mentorship, whilst of course a lot of fun coming up with the conversations and pranks carried out by the undercover interns.”

The branded entertainment series is available on Channel 4’s YouTube, Instagram, Facebook, as will be available to stream on Channel 4. Undercover Education was produced by Zandland and the deal was led by media agency OmniGOV at MG OMD.

If professionals have industry experience, they already have what it takes to teach in further education. There’s a huge range of courses taught in FE – whatever the industry, there’s likely a job in FE to match a professional’s expertise.

You don’t always need prior teaching qualifications or an academic degree to start teaching in further education. Instead, you can complete teacher training on the job, meaning you can begin earning straight away.

To find out more about becoming a further education teacher and the next steps to take, visit: teachinfurthereducation.education.gov.uk.