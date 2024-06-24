Watch: Video reveals Sheffield's scariest schoolteachers over the years
and live on Freeview channel 276
And now former Sheffield school pupils have told us who those teachers were during their time in the city’s schools over the years.
Don’t miss any of the latest stories and breaking news from Sheffield and across South Yorkshire with our free daily newsletter
Every one who went to school in the city will remember some teachers who had the ability to instil fear into those who would not toe the line.
And we probably all remember who they were at our own schools.
We went out onto the streets of Sheffield to ask who they remembered as having that power, back in their schooldays in the city.
We have put together a video, as residents fondly recalled their school days in the city, and told us who they thought were the scariest teachers in the classroom during those days.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.