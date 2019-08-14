VIDEO: Sheffield school ‘Secret Teacher’ episode to air this week

Kate Stewart (photo: Channel 4).

This Thursday’s episode of the channel’s new undercover show will come from Parkwood E-ACT Academy in Shirecliffe, with self-made millionaire Kate Stewart playing a new member of staff.

Liverpool-born Kate became pregnant at 17 and was expelled from school without any qualifications, but still went on to run her own company and make her first million by the age of 23.

In the show, the mum-of-four looks for kids like her who are in danger of veering off track as she did, and helps them realise their potential.

Speaking about her experience to Woman and Home magazine, the 37-year-old said: “The entire experience for me was eye-opening, amazing and educational.

“I threw myself into the role of a teaching assistant and really played the part but it was so tough! I had no idea how much pressure teachers are under and how much of their jobs is so much more than just teaching itself.

“Some of the kids at Parkwood were really challenging and needed so much support. But that’s exactly what I was there to do.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Thanks, {{email}} has been added to our newsletter. If this is the first time you have subscribed to emails from JPIMedia Ltd, the publishers of The Star, please check your inbox to verify your email address. Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“I wanted to show them that they can achieve anything they set their minds to. You don’t have to be the smartest, or come from the best background with a silver spoon, you can still succeed in life.

“I don’t want to give too much away but two pupils really caught my attention and I just felt compelled to help them.”

After dropping out of school, Kate completed a business management degree while working as a secretary and single mother.

She then went on to run a chain of beauty shops and the Liverpool Heritage Market, before moving onto the Sandon Pub and Hotel and Vitality Homes.

In the show Kate witnesses fights and sees first hand how budget cuts have affected schools, but takes a shine to two students, rebel Zain and persistent truant Molly.