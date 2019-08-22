University of Sheffield reveal rise in number of students trying to secure place through clearing and adjustment

The University of Sheffield has seen a rise in the number of students trying to secure a place through clearing and adjustment

Around 750 students had already shown an interest in securing at place at the university in the week before results day, which took place on August 15, compared to just 600 students during the same period last year.

Tony Flaherty, Acting Head of Admissions at the University of Sheffield, said that due to the number of strong applications received before results day the university has now taken the ‘strategic decision to admit only the highest quality of students’ to its courses.

He said: "The applications we've received this year continue to be strong across a wide range of different subject areas and we've taken the strategic decision to admit only the highest quality students to our courses, to make sure that students are prepared to meet the demands of studying at the University of Sheffield.

"Over the past few years, behaviour and attitudes to clearing and adjustment have really shifted both in terms of students applying to university for the first time through clearing and other savvy offer-holders taking the opportunity to consider their options and shop around.

"At Sheffield we expect to recruit a number of good quality applicants during adjustment and clearing, with high-performing students now approaching the process as an opportunity to review their original choice of course and institution to ensure they've made the best choice possible.”

Students have been able to apply for a place at their chosen university through clearing since the beginning of July, allowing them to find another course or place to study should their results not be as good as they’d hoped.

They can also apply for a place through adjustment – which has been open since results day – giving them the chance to reconsider what or where to study.

Mr Flaherty said the University of Sheffield has seen the number of students considering a place through adjustment and clearing grow ‘significantly’ over the years, suggesting that the clearing process can begin earlier each year for most applicants, who often use it as a chance to shop around for the best option to suit them.

“We've found that applicants, parents and teachers are now much better informed about how to approach finding the right option on results day. What's been particularly interesting this year, is that 78 per cent of our applications following A-Level results day came through online applications rather than via phone.