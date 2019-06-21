University of Sheffield ranked within top 100 universities in the world
The University of Sheffield has been ranked within the top 100 universities in the world according to the QS World University Rankings 2020.
The global ranking is the world’s most consulted, independent university evaluation and provides a definitive guide to the worlds 1,001 top universities.
The results see the University of Sheffield rank 13th best in the UK, 78th in the world and top in Yorkshire and the Humber.
The expert opinions of 94,672 academics and 44,884 employers contributed to this year’s rankings.
Over thirteen million research papers and 93 million citations were analysed to measure the impact of the research produced by the universities ranked.
Using these measures, the university placed 10th in the UK for research impact, with research that aims to change lives and influence policy by addressing some of the world's most pressing challenges, from developing new treatments for life-threatening diseases to solving the problem of feeding a world of 10 billion.
The QS World University Rankings 2020, which are in now in their 16th year, also measure academic standards, employability records, research quality, teaching capacity and internationalisation.
The university’s highest scores came in the two internationalisation indicators: with nearly 88 out of 100 for international faculty ratio and just over 94 out of 100 for international student ratio.
President and Vice-Chancellor of the University of Sheffield, Professor Koen Lamberts, said: “We’re delighted that the University of Sheffield has received recognition for being a world-leading university.
“Our University has been committed to research and teaching which improves lives, solves global problems and leads the way in influencing policy and I’m grateful to all those whose hard work has made this possible.
“I’m also really proud that our diverse community, which includes over 140 nationalities represented here on campus, has been recognised in the rankings.
“Our international students and staff play a crucial role in expanding the University's vibrant and dynamic cultural environment, and they make a huge contribution to academic life, knowledge and our economic growth as a nation.
“We’re committed to ensuring our city continues to make staff and students from around the world feel welcome.”
Earlier this year, the University of Sheffield celebrated success in the QS World University Rankings by subject, in which 17 were ranked in the top 100 in the world.