University of Sheffield ranked within the top universities in UK by Guardian’s University Guide

The University of Sheffield has been ranked among the best universities in the UK by The Guardian University Guide 2026.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The University was named 16th best university in the UK out of 123 institutions, a rise of four places from last year.

The annual league table also ranked 12 subjects at the University within the top 10 in the UK: geography (8th), earth and marine sciences (5th), accounting and finance (5th), general engineering (4th), civil engineering (6th), mechanical engineering (4th), aerospace engineering (2nd), chemical engineering (6th), architecture (4th), construction surveying and planning (3rd), politics (8th) and journalism (5th).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Professor Koen Lamberts, President and Vice-Chancellor of the University of Sheffield, commented: “At the University of Sheffield, delivering an outstanding education for our students is at the heart of everything we do. This recognition reflects our continued focus on academic excellence and high-quality teaching.

Firth Court

“Being named among the UK’s top 10 universities for 12 subject areas highlights the exceptional efforts of our staff and the ambition of our students.

“Our focus on student achievement is evident in our forward-thinking curriculum, cutting-edge facilities, and close collaborations with industry. We are committed to preparing our students with the knowledge and skills they need to succeed and create meaningful change.”

The annual guide provides students and their families with comprehensive information to help with choosing a university, including eight measures of performance covering all stages of the student life cycle, as well as the ranking of 66 subjects. It uses data on entry standards, student continuation rates and satisfaction with teaching quality and class size, through to the percentage of graduates who find graduate-level jobs, or are in further study at professional or higher education level within 15 months of graduation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The results follow consistent recognition for the University’s leading teaching and learning, as well as its outstanding student experience. Earlier this year, the University was ranked within the top 100 universities in the world in the QS World University Rankings 2026, as well as top of the Russell Group for the third year in a row in the National Student Survey (NSS). The University was also rated top in the Russell Group for teaching across a range of subjects and Sheffield’s Students’ Union was voted the best Students’ Union among all UK universities.

To view the rankings in full, visit The Guardian University Guide 2026