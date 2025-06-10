The Complete University Guide 2026 ranks the top 130 universities based on a number of criteria, including entry standards, student satisfaction, research quality and intensity and graduate prospects in the last year.
Ranking 16th in the UK, and second in Yorkshire, is the University of Sheffield, almost 70 places higher than its rival Sheffield Hallam University which came 84th nationally.
The Russell Group university rose two spots from its position last year.
Taking the top spot in the region though is the University of York, which came 12th nationally.
The rankings are intended to help prospective students make a decision on where to go in the upcoming year.
Take a look below to see how Sheffield’s two universities compared with the rest of Yorkshire.
