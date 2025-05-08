University helps historic Sheffield scissor maker sharpen its edge

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A historic Sheffield scissor maker is gaining new insights into the traditional craftsmanship that it has used to lovingly handcraft scissors for over a century through a collaboration with the University of Sheffield.

Experts from the University’s Faculty of Engineering are using cutting-edge technology to help Ernest Wright understand techniques that have been passed down from generation to generation to identify subtle improvements to their tried and tested processes.

Bearing the iconic 'Made in Sheffield' stamp, Ernest Wright scissors have developed an enviable reputation since the company was established in 1902, whether used in a household kitchen or by a Savile Row tailor.

Dr William Gray, Research Associate at the Leonardo Centre for Tribology at the University of Sheffield, said: “This is a collaboration I am extremely proud of. I’m a Sheffield local and have heard many stories of the little mesters yards and scissor shops that used to be found all over the city.

Analysing Ernest Wright scissors in a University lab

“The partnership began after I was gifted a pair of Ernest Wright’s beautiful scissors and after visiting their workshop, it became apparent that they had some questions on their products’ scientific properties.

“In my work at the University I try to advocate working with local businesses as much as possible and this felt like the perfect opportunity to offer our expertise and support.”

The Broad Lane-based company asked University engineers to use their technology to measure the scissors' surface, assess quality and identify process improvements in areas such as polishing techniques and materials.

Paul Jacobs, Ernest Wright Co-Owner, said: “We’re fortunate to have over 120 years of knowledge, passion and experience at our disposal, and our processes have remained largely unchanged.

The University team learning the ropes at Ernest Wright

“While our results prove their effectiveness, we don’t always fully understand why we get the results we do. We’re very interested in the ‘why’.

“By leveraging University expertise and technology to deepen our understanding of the traditional methods, it will enable us to identify areas for improvement.”

The partnership will also see the introduction of unique, industry-facing projects for students studying Mechanical Engineering at the University in the next academic year.

Final year students will be tasked with conducting systematic analyses of specific machinery or processes used by Ernest Wright, ultimately making a series of recommendations to the company.

Professor Rob Dwyer-Joyce, Professor of Lubrication Engineering in the University’s School of Mechanical, Aerospace and Civil Engineering, said: “It’s a privilege to be working with such a well-respected company that exemplifies Sheffield’s reputation as a city of makers.

“As a civic-minded institution, we're committed to engaging and collaborating with partners across the city and beyond. This partnership provides a fantastic opportunity to combine our technology and expertise with the knowledge of generations of highly skilled craftsmen.

“It also gives our students a unique opportunity to apply their learning to a real-world problem and gain valuable experience working with industry.”

You can find out more about Engineering at the University of Sheffield, from courses to research activities, here: www.sheffield.ac.uk/engineering.