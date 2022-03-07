Ethos Academy Trust (EAT) will run the new 125-child school, which will be based at the former Dinnington College Campus, following a selection process involving Rotherham Council, the Regional Schools Commissioner and the Department for Education.

The new school will be the only one of its type in the borough and will meet the growing need for specialist provision.

SEMH issues can include a diagnosis of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), attachment issues, a diagnosed mental illness such as depression or anxiety and sometimes includes mental health issues experienced by children and young people with autism spectrum conditions.

Demolition and adaptation work at Dinnington Campus to prepare for the new school began in November 2021 and is on course for completion in April this year, with the new school set to open in the summer term.

Students from Newman School have been based at the Dinnington Campus site in separate buildings since November 2021, having moved from the main school site in Whiston as part of an increase in school places to meet demand.Newman School specialises in provision for children and young people with a range of learning difficulties and particularly those with complex medical needs but the current school buildings have fallen into disrepair.

The transfer of the upper school students to Dinnington College is allowing for the redevelopment of the Upper School buildings at Newman to take place whilst the remaining pupils can continue to attend at the existing Lower School site.

Councillor Victoria Cusworth, cabinet member for children and young people, said: “Children’s mental health is at the top of Rotherham Council’s agenda and I am really pleased that we will soon be able to provide this specialist provision in the borough.

“Ethos Academy Trust was chosen following a rigorous process.

“They are extremely highly regarded in the region and have a proven track record for delivering significantly improved outcomes for children with social, emotional and mental health needs.

“We are very excited to be working alongside them on our shared goal of boosting the education and life chances of Rotherham children.”

Jayne Foster, CEO at Ethos Academy Trust said: “The Trust is delighted to have been chosen by Rotherham Council to develop this new school.