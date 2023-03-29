Scores of Sheffield parents were fined up to £881 at court for not making their children go to school.

In a single day at Sheffield Magistrates Court, 65 parents from across South Yorkshire were handed fines worth hundreds of pounds for failing to keep their children in class. Reasons varied from their children relentlessly playing hooky to the household failing to engage with the system.

Among them were 53 Sheffield parents, with fines ranging from £84 to £881. The most common penalty however amounted to £383, which was handed out to dozens of households. The harshest fines, worth £881, were handed to two different parents who failed to keep their children in school for a period of three months in early 2022.

The cases were all heard on one single day in January.

Councils and schools can use various legal powers if a child is missing school without a good reason. These can include a Parenting Order, an Education Supervision Order and a School Attendance Order.

The maximum penalty a court can impose is a fine of up to £2,500 or even jail for up to three months.

Court papers from Sheffield Magistrates’ Court show at least 80 parents have been fined or prosecuted in 2023 so far. However, the lists also show how up to 100 more cases were brought to court and dismissed with no evidence or simply withdrawn, for reasons no listed on court papers.