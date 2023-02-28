A Sheffield nursery has shaken off a weak inspection report it received last year and has now been rated ‘Good’ in all areas by Ofsted.

It has been nearly one year to the day since Treetops Day Nursery, in Psalter Lane, was graded ‘Requires Improvement’ in all areas by the education watchdog. In fact, the report complimented the pre-school in almost every area except for “weaknesses in delivering the curriculum” and how some children did not yet have a key person due to staff changes.

Now, the Nether Edge daycare, run by Cornerstone Nurseries, has bounced back following its latest visit by inspectors and has regained its “Good” rating in all areas, with the watchdog noting staff have “worked hard” to address issues.

The latest report, published on February 28, opens with a compliment about the key-person system that led to its tarnished rating last year.

Treetops Day Nursery, in Psalter Lane, has shaken off a 'requires improvement' rating it received in 2022 and has been rated 'Good' in all areas.

“Children benefit from the key-person system and gradual settling-in sessions,” the report reads. “This means they settle quickly, and staff begin to learn about what they can do.”

It continues: “Children show that they are happy and enjoy being at the nursery. They are eager to learn and take part in the activities that are on offer. Children behave well and form strong attachments with each other.

“Staff have high expectations of children and praise them for their efforts and achievements…They regularly think of imaginative ways to enhance experiences for children.”