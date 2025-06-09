Trainee chefs sharpen their culinary skills with alumnus expertise from The Ritz London

Trainee chefs at The Sheffield College have sharpened their culinary skills with one of the country’s leading chefs.

Award-winning alumnus Ian Musgrave, Executive Sous Chef, The Ritz London, returned to the college to share his expertise with the next generation of talent.

The historic and luxurious five star hotel has been a favourite haunt of Hollywood film stars and other high profile celebrities over the decades.

The Ritz Restaurant is also known for its two Michelin-star fine dining experience and opulent setting.

Thirteen catering and hospitality students had the opportunity to learn more about the workings of the high end restaurant during a guest chef workshop.

Ian helped the students prepare a fine dining Ritz inspired menu for guests at the college’s Silver Plate Restaurant, City Campus, Granville Road.

Len Unwin, Curriculum Team Leader, Catering and Hospitality, The Sheffield College, said: “It was a very proud and inspirational moment to see a former student of this calibre return to help our students.

“Ian wanted to give the students a Ritz experience and specifically created a simple stylish menu using high quality ingredients for this event. To meet and learn from industry experts in this way is brilliant for our students. We’re so proud of Ian’s success.

“Students get the chance to see something exceptional, highly technical skills and an insight into what Michelin-star food is all about. This includes the quality of the ingredients to paying attention to detail, for example, making sure every leaf or flower used for garnish was the same size.”

Diners attending the meal on 7th May 2025 enjoyed an appetiser of Datterini tomatoes, parmesan and basil before moving on to a starter of Dorset crab, buttermilk, elderflower and apple.

This was followed by a main course of Suffolk Lamb, English asparagus, broad beans and mint, The Ritz Signature chocolate, hazelnut and vanilla dessert and raspberry and lime pate de fruit petit fours.

After training at The Sheffield College, Ian worked in Ireland and Europe before joining The Ritz London where he has been based for 14 years.

Ian said: “I wanted to give the students an opportunity to gain an insight into what we are doing at The Ritz. We use classical cookery, which I learnt at college, to highlight top class seasonal produce and create something magical for our guests to eat.”

Ian added: “I have great memories from when I was a student at the college. It truly gave me the foundations for my career. I wanted to give back to the lecturers to whom I owe my success. It was evenings like the guest chef dinners which inspired and motivated me to go into the industry and learn more from other chefs.

“It should not be underestimated how vital it is to learn and perfect the fundamental skills of how to bake, braise and make the mother sauces etc. Once you understand these, you can use them to create so much more.”

To the next generation, Ian advised: "I think there will always be times in your career which may feel tough and uncomfortable but you will always come through the other side stronger having learnt something to take you further. Don’t give up."

The students are part of the college’s MSK Professional Cookery and Patisserie Employer Skills Academy which provides industry masterclasses and workshops.

The award-winning Silver Plate Restaurant is open to the public for bookings and offers fine dining lunches as well as gourmet tasting menus and guest chef evenings.

The 60-seater restaurant provides a real world training environment for catering and front of house students. The restaurant is currently shortlisted in this year’s Craft Guild of Chefs Accredited College Restaurant of the Year Award.

The Sheffield College offers a range of bakery, catering and hospitality, and patisserie courses. Visit www.sheffcol.ac.uk.