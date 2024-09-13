Town centre building to be transformed into support centre for youngsters with special educational needs

A town centre building is set to be transformed into an activity and support centre for young people with special educational needs and disabilities (SEND).

The service is set to open in the Eric Manns building in Rotherham town centre, and will provide recreational opportunities and support services for children and young people with SEND.

At a cabinet meeting on September 16, members are set to approve a series of recommendations to advance the project.

The council will offer a below market value lease, allowing the hub to be established on peppercorn rent.

The £165,000 initial investment, approved by the council in February, will fund essential upgrades to the building, including accessible entrances, a sensory room and a new teaching catering kitchen.

The hub will also feature accessible play areas and converted toilets, creating a fully inclusive environment.

The hub will support young people up to the age of 25, offering assistance with digital inclusion, claiming disability benefits, wellbeing, social skills and housing advice.

The building’s current occupants, including South Yorkshire Police, will be relocated across the borough, with the force being moved to Riverside House.

Construction is set to begin later this year, with the hub anticipated to open in summer 2025.