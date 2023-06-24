It’s a great school tradition dating back to the 1980s.

And it was in full view again this week as youngsters from Totley Primary School hit the streets for their ‘dream mile’ event which sees all the year five and year six pupils take to the streets for a gruelling run.

Youngsters first did the popular course back in 1986. And they had their trainers on yesterday again as part of the school’s Sports Week.

They race one mile around Totley, with the start and finish on the school playground, and a course around the village marshalled by teachers and staff.

There are medals for the top three fastest in each year group, as well as all who take part.

Ben Paxman, headteacher, said: “For the year six children, there’s the challenge of trying to beat their time from the previous year. One of our former teachers has a record of all the times since 1986. Former pupils talk about the ‘dream mile’ with fondness, some even asking us if they’re still in the top 10.”

