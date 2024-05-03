Top Sheffield school shortlisted for Tes Awards for ‘Best Use of Tech’

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

With a strong focus on creating digital citizens of the future, the school integrates the teaching of technology from reception class all the way into Year 13 and boasts successful GCSE and A-Level Computer Science courses with pupils succeeding annually in a range of regional and national technology competitions such as Bebras Computing Challenge, First Lego League, CyberFirst UK, Science Olympiads, Industrial Cadets, and the Crest Awards.

This year, with the adoption of LEGO Spike kits and with support from HSBC, the Junior School’s robotics programme has grown in size and scope with partner schools across the city taking part in student project showcase events, World Education Robotics competitions and staff CPD workshops.

Head of Junior School, Chris Hald said: “We have been established as a regional hub of excellence for Junior robotics for some time now and more recently have rolled out our partnership programme to even more primary schools in the city, delivering pupil events, lessons and staff CPD to share our expertise as widely as possible. It’s a privilege to be able to work collaboratively in this way within our community of schools in Sheffield and it’s wonderful to see pupils from a range of year groups come together and bond through a shared love of technology.”

Pupils compete in WER robotics competitions at Sheffield Girls'

The Tes Schools Awards, dubbed the ‘Oscars of education’ is a prestigious awards programme which celebrates the best of education across the UK. The shortlist for this year was compiled by a panel of expert judges, who reviewed nominations from hundreds of schools across 21 categories.

Jon Severs, Editor of Tes Magazine said: “Congratulations to all the shortlisted entries - the standard was so high this year despite the challenges schools face. It’s critical we celebrate excellence and share it widely so we can ensure that the fantastic work happening in education is properly recognised.”