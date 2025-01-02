Top 16 Sheffield primary schools in 2024 ranked by latest academic progress results

Alastair Ulke
By Alastair Ulke

Senior Reporter

Published 2nd Jan 2025, 06:02 GMT
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
the results are in - these are the best-performing primary schools in Sheffield, according to the latest data available.

The Department for Education (DfE) has “ranked” each school based on the percentage of pupils who have met what is called the ‘expected standard’ in reading, writing and maths in 2024.

The expected standard is achieved when the student received a scaled score of 100 or more in their reading and maths tests, and their teacher assess them as “working at the expected standard” or better in writing.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

However, the data shows that Sheffield is once again falling slightly short of the national average.

The average to meet this standard in England is 61 per cent. In Sheffield, 56 per cent of pupils are meeting it.

Here are the top 16 primary schools in Sheffield based on the results.

Related topics:SheffieldSchools

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1887
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice