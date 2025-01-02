Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

the results are in - these are the best-performing primary schools in Sheffield, according to the latest data available.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Department for Education (DfE) has “ranked” each school based on the percentage of pupils who have met what is called the ‘expected standard’ in reading, writing and maths in 2024.

The expected standard is achieved when the student received a scaled score of 100 or more in their reading and maths tests, and their teacher assess them as “working at the expected standard” or better in writing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, the data shows that Sheffield is once again falling slightly short of the national average.

The average to meet this standard in England is 61 per cent. In Sheffield, 56 per cent of pupils are meeting it.

Here are the top 16 primary schools in Sheffield based on the results.