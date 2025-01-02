Top 16 Sheffield primary schools in 2024 ranked by latest academic progress results
The Department for Education (DfE) has “ranked” each school based on the percentage of pupils who have met what is called the ‘expected standard’ in reading, writing and maths in 2024.
The expected standard is achieved when the student received a scaled score of 100 or more in their reading and maths tests, and their teacher assess them as “working at the expected standard” or better in writing.
However, the data shows that Sheffield is once again falling slightly short of the national average.
The average to meet this standard in England is 61 per cent. In Sheffield, 56 per cent of pupils are meeting it.
Here are the top 16 primary schools in Sheffield based on the results.
