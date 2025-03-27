It’s no secret that in order to do well at school, pupils need to go to class.

Last week, the Government released its latest absence and attendance figures, covering the full 2023/24 school year . One in five pupils were labelled ‘persistently absent’ last year, meaning they missed at least 10% of all available half-days of class time. Despite showing a small improvement on the year before, the overall absence rate - the percentage of half-days missed for all pupils - also continues to linger well above pre-pandemic figures.

A new Department for Education report has also highlighted how quickly missing even a little bit of school adds up. It found that pupils who attended school nearly every day in Year 11 were almost twice as likely to achieve a Grade 5 in their English and Maths GCSEs, compared to those who only attended 90 to 95% of the time. This means that missing just 10 days of school reduced the likelihood of getting a strong pass by around 50%.

Included with the Government’s attendance figures was the absence data for each state-funded secondary school in England. This meant we were able to see which schools had the country’s lowest overall absence rates , as well as the top schools in Yorkshire as a whole for attendance .

Sheffield alone is home to about 30 secondary schools - excluding private and special schools. We’ve taken a look at how the city council area’s schools fared when it came to pupils attending class, and making the most of their education.

Here were the city’s top 10:

1 . Mercia School Mercia is a secondary school and sixth form in the Nether Edge area, in southwest Sheffield, known for having incredibly high standards and rules for pupil behaviour. It had the second highest Progress 8 score of any school in England last year - and also earned a spot on our list of the country’s overall top schools for attendance. In the 2023/24 school year, it had an absence rate of just 3.27%. | Google Photo Sales

2 . High Storrs School High Storrs is another high-performing secondary school and sixth form in the Ecclesall area, with a ‘well above average’ Progress 8 score off the back of last year’s GCSE results. In the 2023/24 school year, it had an absence rate of about 6%. | Google Photo Sales

3 . Notre Dame High School Notre Dame is a Catholic secondary school and sixth form in the Ranmoor area, yet another ‘well above average’ performer when it comes to its GCSE results. In the 2023/24 school year, it had an absence rate of 6.59%. | Google Photo Sales