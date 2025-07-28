Too busy, too pricey, too confusing? What’s stopping parents getting in the pool

Swim Academy at Total Fitness shares some of the barriers preventing mums and dads from getting their kids in the pool and how to overcome them. With Swim England’s #LoveSwimming campaign and Drowning Prevention Week for the UK and Ireland just passed, families have been turning their attention to the water, but how many are actually jumping in?

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A recent Total Fitness survey of over 2,000 UK adults found that one third of parents struggle to find pre-school swimming lessons and suitable facilities for their children. The research explored the UK's relationship with swimming and the availability of early-year programmes.

Confidence matters, and adults who learned to swim at four years old or younger were 65% more likely to feel confident in the water. However, there are barriers today’s parent face when it comes to their children’s first splash – from logistics and costs to lack of knowledge.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And it’s not just swimming. According to SportsEngland, less than half (47.8%) of children meet the recommended 60 minutes of daily activity set by the Chief Medical Officer, highlighting the need to build movement habits from the earliest age.

Baby Swim - Swim Academy Total Fitness

Swimming is the ideal start.

Before age five, options for organised sport are limited. While the National Curriculum for PE sets basic skills expectations (running, throwing, catching) between 5–7 years, swimming is accessible from infancy, filling that gap and building lifelong healthy habits.

The benefits are clear:

Improve cognitive functioning and water confidence

Strengthen key muscle groups to become a stronger swimmer

Boost bonding between parents and children

Support better coordination, sleep and appetite

Baby Swim - Swim Academy Total Fitness

So, what is stopping parents?

Swim Academy’s guide to tackling the barriers

Time & logistics:

Time pressures, travel, childcare and lost work hours are key obstacles (BBC). With the average UK working week at 40+ hours plus commutes, finding time is tough – especially without nearby facilities.

Quick fixes:

Arrive ready: wear your swimsuit under your clothes and prep baby in their swim nappy.

Pack a swim kit in advance – Swim Academy can provide a checklist for busy parents.

Plan ahead: use a simple family timetable or a shared calendar app to manage busy weeks.

Buddy up: where possible and carpool.

Finances & equipment:

Cost is another big barrier. Lesson fees, childcare for siblings, kit expectations and cancellation fees – especially when illness strikes – add up quickly, as many parents on forums like mumsnet report.

Affordable support:

Total Fitness research shows early swimming lessons are valuable and essential.

Baby swimming needs minimal kit: a reusable Happy Nappy saves money over time.

Tight budget? Swim Academy at Total Fitness offers 20% off Baby Swim for your first three months, currently available for a limited time.

Swim Academy also offers one courtesy lesson swaps per quarter (3 months), when the lesson cancellation is 24 hours before the lesson.

Awareness & lack of knowledge:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Only 27% of Year 1 and 2 children can swim 25 metres unaided.

Lack of early swimming knowledge affects parents too. Just 1% of pre-school swimmers lack water confidence later in life, compared to 19% of UK adults according to Total Fitness’ most recent survey.

How Swim Academy at Total Fitness helps:

Free advice from their experienced, friendly swimming teachers.

Free swimming assessments and open days to answer questions and ease concerns.

Fear of an upset baby:

Babies may naturally fear loud environments, cold water or unfamiliar routines. Upset is normal – but manageable with preparation.

The family pools at Total Fitness are heated to 31-33°C, perfect for making babies comfortable in the water.

Tips to reduce anxiety:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Practise water time with a friend and their child if possible.

Bring essentials: milk, a dummy, soft towels – babies burn lots of energy swimming.

Be ready for fussiness; it's part of the adjustment process.

Swim Academy at Total Fitness reassures parents that they can always call or visit to chat with experts and choose the right lessons for their child's age and stage.

Expert insights:

Dean Zweck, Head of Product at Total Fitness:“Swim Academy at Total Fitness, is here to put parents’ water worries at ease. We offer free child swimming assessments to help every child progress at their own pace. Our Baby Swim (0–4 years) and Learn to Swim (4+) programmes build confidence gradually, for both little ones and their parents.

Fitting swimming into a busy schedule can feel hard, but building water confidence early lays the foundation for lifelong fitness and wellbeing. Checking out classes early helps set children up for a positive relationship with movement for life."

Swimming for life:

Swimming helps kids stay active, social and confident – and offers a valuable screen-free alternative for later years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Campaigns like National Learn to Swim Day and #LoveSwimming remind busy parents that helping little one's dive into swimming early is one of the best gifts you can give them.

At Swim Academy, we're helping tackle barriers for the one-third of parents struggling to find early swimming lessons – because swimming offers confidence, fitness, life skills and bonding all in one.

If you’d like to book a free swimming assessment or grab a Family Pool Pass, visit Swim Academy: totalfitness.co.uk/workout/swim-academy/