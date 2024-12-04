Todwick School’s football squad gets new kit thanks to Taylor Wimpey

Aspiring young football players in a village near Sheffield have received a helping hand from homebuilder Taylor Wimpey after receiving a donation towards their football kit.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Taylor Wimpey Yorkshire donated £500 to Todwick Primary School as it continues to support areas in which it builds, with its new community at Swinston Rise, Dinnington, taking shape nearby.

Alice Deeley, Headteacher of Todwick Primary School on Kiveton Lane, said: “It is our goal at Todwick TodPrimary to provide pupils with opportunities to engage in physical learning and develop key life skills.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We would like to sincerely thank Taylor Wimpey Yorkshire for this kind donation as sport plays an important part in our school life. The new kit for our team will help the players feel confident on the pitch and we look forward to watching them grow and develop.”

Footballers at Todwick Primary School

Lucinda Dickens, Sales and Marketing Director at Taylor Wimpey Yorkshire, said: “We’re delighted to be supporting Todwick Primary School, allowing them to have fresh sportswear for the season. We’re proud to be supporting a local school close to our new homes in nearby Dinnington as we strongly believe in supporting the communities where we build.”

Taylor Wimpey Yorkshire is building a new community at Swinston Rise which has virtually sold out.