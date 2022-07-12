Three year strategy to improve education in Barnsley to be adopted by council

Councillor Trevor Cave, cabinet spokesperson for children’s services at BMBC says the strategy aims to “ensure that all Barnsley students have access to aspire to be the best they can be both academically and in the wider areas of their lives, though rich extracurricular activities, trips and visits.”

The local authority is grappling with a number of issues in schools, including regional disparities in the range of outcomes for children and young people.

The strategy adds that of 317 local authority areas, Barnsley ranks as the 60th most deprived.

“Barnsley’s average GCSE attainment score is lower than similar authorities and the national average, with outcomes in English and Maths being particular areas in need of improvement.”

It said the strategy would prioritise monitoring the quality of education and school performance; holding schools to account for their outcomes and challenging leaders and governors where outcomes are not meeting expectations; and promoting a cohesive education system.

The strategy had four targets:

Every young person attends a ‘good or outstanding’ early years setting or school in Barnsley The percentage of pupils reaching the expected standard in reading, writing and maths at the end of KS2, exceeds the national average The percentage of pupils achieving passes at grades 9-5 in GCSE english and maths exceeds the national average The number of fixed term exclusions will reduce year-on-year, and be significantly lower than the baseline by 2030.