This ‘good’ school in Sheffield is described by Ofsted as caring and inclusive

Pupils at Hucklow Primary School in Sheffield love their school and learn well as a result of that, a recent Ofsted inspection found.

Pupils, staff and parents at the school are celebrating a continuing ‘good’ appraisal by the education watchdog.

Hucklow Primary School is situated in the north of the city, close to the Northern General Hospital. It serves a community which is rich in diversity.

Recent changes in leadership are recognised in the report and current school leaders are described as ‘dedicated and motivational’.

Inspectors said: ”There is a palpable team ethos across the school”.

The 533 children who are educated on the Hucklow school site, and in the 120 place nursery, situated in Firth Park, are seen to be receiving a ‘rich and meaningful curriculum’.

Sue Bridges, executive headteacher, and Laura Duckworth, head of school, said they are thrilled that Ofsted recognised the inclusive nature of the school and how staff deeply care about the children who attend, and their families.

Sue Bridges said: “We are so pleased that Ofsted recognised the hard work of our staff, children and families to make Hucklow a very special place to learn”.

Laura Duckworth added: “I’m proud of the leadership team and how they’ve worked together to make rapid improvements to the school.

“I’m also delighted at how our children demonstrated their love of learning through our exciting curriculum”.

During their time there, inspectors spent time observing lessons and speaking to children.

They commented on how polite and well-mannered children are at Hucklow,

The report stated: ‘Pupils are attentive in class and show good learning behaviours. Pupils were unanimous with their praise for the school’.

The school has established a strong safeguarding culture, added the report, ‘because you and your staff care deeply about every individual’.