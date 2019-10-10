These Doncaster students are set to enjoy a ‘brilliant’ play in their school halls
Pupils can look forward to enjoying a live theatre performance in their school halls, thanks to a local theatre partnership.
A specially staged version of ‘The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time’ will be seen by secondary school students across Doncaster, in partnership with Cast theatre, this month.
The tour, which began earlier this week, forms part of the National Theatre’s drive to introduce new audiences to theatre as part of a three-year partnership working with local theatres and schools.
The tour will visit Outwood Academy Adwick, The McAuley Catholic High School, New College Doncaster, XP Academy and Hall Cross Academy who will host Rossington All Saints Academy, Astrea Academy Woodfields and Sir Thomas Wharton Academy.
Alice King-Farlow, Director of Learning at the National Theatre said: “This brilliant play provides a fantastic first experience of theatre and we know from last year’s tour that seeing a live professional production in your own school hall can have real impact.
“We’re delighted that more students will experience the production in their school this year, and we’re working closely with Cast to engage with new audiences and to build relationships between schools and their local theatre.”
The play brings Mark Haddon’s best-selling novel of the same name to life on, and is adapted by two-time Olivier award-winning playwright Simon Stephens and directed by Olivier and Tony award‑winning director Marianne Elliott. Simon Stephens’ adaptation is a set text for GCSE English Literature.
The performances of the 90-minute play will be followed by a question and answer session for students with the professional members of the company.