School students carrying their bags and books. Picture by PA Wire/PA Images

These are the Sheffield secondary schools with most and least applications for places in 2019

These are the most popular secondary schools with parents in Leeds this year.

The data shows the total number of applications each school received, and the proportion of this total that were first, second and third-choice preferences. 

1st prefence - 365, 2nd preference - 273, 3rd preference 216. Total - 854

1. Tapton School

1st prefence - 365, 2nd preference - 273, 3rd preference 216. Total - 854
JPIMedia
Buy a Photo
1st prefence - 203, 2nd preference - 352, 3rd preference - 231 . Total - 786

2. King Edward VII Upper School

1st prefence - 203, 2nd preference - 352, 3rd preference - 231 . Total - 786
JPIMedia
Buy a Photo
1st prefence - 216, 2nd preference - 318, 3rd preference - 228 . Total - 762

3. Silverdale School

1st prefence - 216, 2nd preference - 318, 3rd preference - 228 . Total - 762
JPIMedia
Buy a Photo
1st prefence - 266, 2nd preference - 254, 3rd preference - 235. Total - 755

4. High Storrs School

1st prefence - 266, 2nd preference - 254, 3rd preference - 235. Total - 755
JPIMedia
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 7