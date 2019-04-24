These are the Sheffield secondary schools with most and least applications for places in 2019
These are the most popular secondary schools with parents in Leeds this year.
The data shows the total number of applications each school received, and the proportion of this total that were first, second and third-choice preferences.
1. Tapton School
1st prefence - 365, 2nd preference - 273, 3rd preference 216. Total - 854
JPIMedia
2. King Edward VII Upper School
1st prefence - 203, 2nd preference - 352, 3rd preference - 231 . Total - 786
JPIMedia
3. Silverdale School
1st prefence - 216, 2nd preference - 318, 3rd preference - 228 . Total - 762
JPIMedia
4. High Storrs School
1st prefence - 266, 2nd preference - 254, 3rd preference - 235. Total - 755
JPIMedia
View more