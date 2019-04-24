These are the Sheffield secondary schools with most and least applications for places in 2019

The data shows the total number of applications each school received, and the proportion of this total that were first, second and third-choice preferences.

1. Tapton School 1st prefence - 365, 2nd preference - 273, 3rd preference 216. Total - 854 JPIMedia Buy a Photo

2. King Edward VII Upper School 1st prefence - 203, 2nd preference - 352, 3rd preference - 231 . Total - 786 JPIMedia Buy a Photo

3. Silverdale School 1st prefence - 216, 2nd preference - 318, 3rd preference - 228 . Total - 762 JPIMedia Buy a Photo

4. High Storrs School 1st prefence - 266, 2nd preference - 254, 3rd preference - 235. Total - 755 JPIMedia Buy a Photo

