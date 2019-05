Almost 40 schools across the city were oversubscribed with youngsters also being turned away from those where their brother or sisters have places. Check out the most oversubscribed schools here.

1. Bankwood Primary School Number of places: 60 - Oversubscribed by: 1 Dean Atkins JPIMedia

2. Mansel Primary School Number of places: 60 - Oversubscribed by: 1 Andrew Roe JPIMedia

3. Mosborough Primary School Number of places: 60 - Oversubscribed by: 1 Andrew Roe JPIMedia

4. Ecclesfield Primary School Number of places: 60 - Oversubscribed by: 2 JPIMedia

