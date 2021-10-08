Here are the best primary schools in Sheffield according to Government data.

These are the best performing primary schools in Sheffield according to official data from the Government.

By Brogan Maguire
Friday, 8th October 2021, 6:46 am

According to the GOV.UK website, this list shows the 14 best primary schools in the Sheffield area for per cent of pupils meeting the expected standard by the end of Key Stage Two.

Does your child go to one of these schools?

*Usually the Government publishes the performance results every year, however it has not been able to do so throughout the pandemic as some exams and assessments were not taken. The latest results come from the last year these indicators were available, which was in 2019.

1. Totley Primary School

97 per cent of pupils meeting the expected standard at the end of Key Stage Two.

2. St Thomas of Canterbury School

93 per cent of pupils meeting the expected standard at the end of Key Stage Two.

3. Lydgate Junior School

88 per cent of pupils meeting the expected standard at the end of Key Stage Two.

4. Mosborough Primary School

87 per cent of pupils meeting the expected standard at the end of Key Stage Two.

