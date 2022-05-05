Latest figures published by the Department of Education for the 2020/21 academic year shows 3,537 schools are operating at or beyond their capacity with a combined 56,000 extra pupils on their roll.

There are more than 2,700 primary schools over capacity across England, with almost 21,000 extra pupils between them, and more than 750 secondary schools over capacity, with an extra 35,000 pupils.

In total these schools are over capacity by 56,368 pupils.

A school is at or in excess of capacity when the number of pupils enrolled is greater than or equal to its number of places.

How does your child’s local school compare?

Here we reveal which schools in Sheffield are the most overcrowded.

Notre Dame High School Notre Dame High School is over capacity by 17.3 per cent. The school has an extra 230 pupils on its roll.

King Ecgbert School King Ecgbert School is over capacity by 17.3 per cent. The school has an extra 207 pupils on its roll.

Bradfield Dungworth Primary School Bradfield Dungworth Primary School is over capacity by 16.2 per cent. The school has an extra 17 pupils on its roll.

St Marie's Catholic Voluntary Academy St Marie's Catholic Voluntary Academy is over capacity by 15.2 per cent. The school has an extra 32 pupils on its roll.