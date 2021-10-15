The Sheffield secondary schools where it is hardest to get a place for your child

Parents have until the deadline of October 31 to apply for a place for their child to start secondary school in September 2022.

They should already have been sent information about how to apply but full details are available on the Sheffield City Council website.

The latest figures show that for autumn 2021, a total of 13 schools across Sheffield were oversubscribed, with 200 children being turned away at one and youngsters in some cases being refused a place at the school their brothers or sisters already attend.

Check out the most oversubscribed schools in Sheffield below:

1. Tapton School, Crosspool Number of places: 256 Oversubscribed by: 193 Photo: JPIMedia Photo Sales

2. Silverdale School, Bents Green Number of places: 180 Oversubscribed by: 167 Photo: JPIMedia Photo Sales

3. Mercia School, Millhouses Number of places: 180 Oversubscribed by: 129 Photo: Scott Merrylees Photo Sales

4. King Edward School, Broomhall Number of places: 240 Oversubscribed by: 99 Photo: Marisa Cashill Photo Sales