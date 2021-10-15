Oversubscribed schools in Sheffield

The Sheffield secondary schools where it is hardest to get a place for your child

These are the most oversubscribed secondary schools in Sheffield, as the deadline to apply for a place for your child approaches.

By Alana Roberts
Friday, 15th October 2021, 1:52 pm

Parents have until the deadline of October 31 to apply for a place for their child to start secondary school in September 2022.

They should already have been sent information about how to apply but full details are available on the Sheffield City Council website.

The latest figures show that for autumn 2021, a total of 13 schools across Sheffield were oversubscribed, with 200 children being turned away at one and youngsters in some cases being refused a place at the school their brothers or sisters already attend.

Check out the most oversubscribed schools in Sheffield below:

1. Tapton School, Crosspool

Number of places: 256 Oversubscribed by: 193

2. Silverdale School, Bents Green

Number of places: 180 Oversubscribed by: 167

3. Mercia School, Millhouses

Number of places: 180 Oversubscribed by: 129

4. King Edward School, Broomhall

Number of places: 240 Oversubscribed by: 99

