A number of Sheffield schools are still on an improvement journey after receiving less than favourable inspections from Ofsted.

The Sheffield schools on road to improvement following Ofted ratings

Every parents only want their children to go to the best schools – but some schools are still on an improvement journey.

Alastair Ulke
By Alastair Ulke
Published 28th Apr 2023, 06:04 BST

These are the Sheffield schools that are currently rated as ‘requires improvement’ by Ofsted.

Many have had monitoring visits by the education watchdog since then to say they are on the road back to a ‘good’ grade, while others are waiting for a full inspection to prove their stuff.

Al-Mahad Al-Islami, in Darnall Road, is a Islamic faith school and received an inspection on June 14. It was able to shake off its Inadequate rating from 2019 and is now rated 'Requires Improvement'. In fact, the report was highly complimentary, but scored them down due to 'leadership of some subjects'. - https://files.ofsted.gov.uk/v1/file/50193303

1. Al-Mahad Al-Islami, Darnall Road

Al-Mahad Al-Islami, in Darnall Road, is a Islamic faith school and received an inspection on June 14. It was able to shake off its Inadequate rating from 2019 and is now rated 'Requires Improvement'. In fact, the report was highly complimentary, but scored them down due to 'leadership of some subjects'. - https://files.ofsted.gov.uk/v1/file/50193303 Photo: Alastair Ulke

Beighton nursery infant school was rated outstanding by Ofsted at its inspection in March 2007, but was rated Requires Improvement in a visit on March 2022 - a gap of 14 years. Inspectors felt the school's curriculum needed "refining". - https://files.ofsted.gov.uk/v1/file/50185720

2. Beighton nursery infant school

Beighton nursery infant school was rated outstanding by Ofsted at its inspection in March 2007, but was rated Requires Improvement in a visit on March 2022 - a gap of 14 years. Inspectors felt the school's curriculum needed "refining". - https://files.ofsted.gov.uk/v1/file/50185720 Photo: Google

Clifford All Saints CofE Primary School, in Psalter Lane, was rated as 'requires improvement' by Ofsted at its inspection in October 2021 after previously scoring 'Good' in 2019.

3. Clifford All Saints CofE Primary School

Clifford All Saints CofE Primary School, in Psalter Lane, was rated as 'requires improvement' by Ofsted at its inspection in October 2021 after previously scoring 'Good' in 2019. Photo: Google

Concord Junior Academy, in Fife Street, was rated Requires Improvement in 2017 and has been trying to raise its grade since. Its last full inspection was in 2019, but at a monitoring visit in 2021, inspectors felt effective action was being taken to get the school back to a Good grade.

4. Concord Junior Academy, Fife Street

Concord Junior Academy, in Fife Street, was rated Requires Improvement in 2017 and has been trying to raise its grade since. Its last full inspection was in 2019, but at a monitoring visit in 2021, inspectors felt effective action was being taken to get the school back to a Good grade. Photo: Alastair Ulke

