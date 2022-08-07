Summer holidays will be over when children will go back to school on September 1, less than four weeks away.
As parents prepare for the first day at ‘big school’, The Star has put together a list of all of Sheffield’s secondary schools to receive a ‘good’ rating in the past academic year.
The ratings are taken from the Ofsted website – which shockingly shows not one Sheffield secondary school inspected since the 2021/2022 academic year has received an ‘outstanding’ rating.
The education watchdog regularly inspect schools and are graded on a four-point scale – Inadequate, Requires Improvement, Good and Outstanding.
It comes after the Government previously vowed to clear the Ofsted backlog, greatly brought on by the pandemic preventing inspectors from visiting schools.
As a result, only nine schools in Sheffield have received a Good inspection. View these schools below.
1. Ofsted inspections
Here are all the schools in the Sheffield region that were rated Good or Outstanding in the 2021/2022 academic year.
Photo: Adobe Stock: Monkey Business Images
2. Hinde House 2 -16 - Good
Published in November 2021, the report for Hinde House 2-16 School, on Shiregreen Lane, reads: "Pupils praise the school highly. Staff are dedicated to ensuring that pupils across all phases achieve their best academically. Pupils appreciate the extra lengths that staff go to to help them with their learning. However, occasionally, some pupils struggle to recall the subject-specific knowledge and skills that they have been taught."
Photo: Alastair Ulke
3. Newfield Secondary School - Good
Published in May 2022, the report for Newfield Secondary School, in Lees Hall Road, reads: "This is an inclusive school with a diverse and happy community. Pupils and staff value and respect each other’s differences. Pupils are polite and courteous and typically treat people with respect. Staff plan carefully for pupils’ personal development. Pupils develop the characteristics which will help them to contribute to modern Britain."
Photo: Alastair Ulke
4. Becton School - Good
Publishe in May 2022, the report for Becton School, in Sevenairs Road, reads: "Adults work tirelessly to provide unique curriculums to meet pupils’ needs. Pupils are calm and respectful around each other and adults. Most pupils responded positively when questioned about how much they like their school. Pupils enjoy the calm atmosphere and say it helps them learn. Pupils quickly learn to become responsible
for their own behaviours. Expectations are high. Adults act as good role models and demonstrate respect and tolerance of difference."
Photo: Alastair Ulkle