4. Becton School - Good

Publishe in May 2022, the report for Becton School, in Sevenairs Road, reads: "Adults work tirelessly to provide unique curriculums to meet pupils’ needs. Pupils are calm and respectful around each other and adults. Most pupils responded positively when questioned about how much they like their school. Pupils enjoy the calm atmosphere and say it helps them learn. Pupils quickly learn to become responsible for their own behaviours. Expectations are high. Adults act as good role models and demonstrate respect and tolerance of difference."

Photo: Alastair Ulkle