The Sheffield College student awards celebrate achievement and resilience

Student Khanda Faraj is looking forward to going to university and fulfilling her childhood ambition of becoming a pharmacist.

The 24-year-old is one of the many inspirational learners whose achievements have been recognised at The Sheffield College’s Student Celebration Awards.

Since moving from her home country and settling in Sheffield five years-ago, Khanda has overcome significant challenges including cultural and language barriers.

Khanda said: “Coming to the college has given me so much. When I arrived here, I couldn’t speak the language.

Team GB diver Maisie Bond won the Outstanding Achievement Award.

“Now I’ve learnt English, made friends for life, travelled to Bali as part of a college educational trip and improved my confidence.”

Khanda attended English classes, completed GCSE maths and English, and studied an Access to Higher Education Diploma in Science, equivalent to A Levels.

A winner of the Adult Achievement Award, Khanda has also taken A Level chemistry, and now has offers to study a pharmacy degree at several top universities.

“I would like to thank my tutors for their support,” added Khanda. “They have been so caring when I have faced challenges. My message to others is if I can do it, you can too.”

Khanda Faraj won the Adult Achievement Award.

Meanwhile, Team GB diver Maisie Bond, 18, who has recently competed in the World Aquatics Diving World Cup and the Aquatics GB Diving Championships, won the Outstanding Achievement Award.

Maisie has been recognised for her strong work ethic with her studies whilst competing on the world stage.

As part of the Team GB World Class Performance Programme, Maisie has won multiple medals including world titles.

“It’s been amazing. The teachers have been brilliant,” said Maisie, who is completing a Sport Coaching and Development Diploma at Level 3.

“I didn’t enjoy education until I joined the college. The way they have supported me has helped me to perform at my sport and get the grades that I need.

“I feel really happy to have won this award and proud that I’ve managed to carry on studying and get high grades whilst also competing.”

Around 200 guests attended the awards ceremony at Sheffield City Hall on 10th June 2025. This year’s winners are:

Adult Achievement Award – Khanda Faraj

Advanced Vehicle, Engineering and Digital Technologies Student of the Year - Victoria Slodczyk

Arts and Creative Industries Student of the Year sponsored by Visionmix Productions – Darci Cooper

Bloom: Preparation for Adulthood Student of the Year sponsored by Teaching WalkThrus - Brandan Gray

Building Technologies Student of the Year – Jacob Osborne

Employer Skills Academy Recognition Award sponsored by Force Contracts Ltd – Charlie Stoddart

English, Maths and ESOL Student of the Year – Mbaroro Katjiteo

Events, Hospitality and Food Technology Student of the Year – Courtney Owen

Fitness and Life Sciences Student of the Year – Brad Hill

FREDIE+ Champion sponsored by Kitlocker – Liss Gregory

Health, Care and Health Technologies Student of the Year – Emmanuel Luteke

Outstanding Achievement Award sponsored by Teaching WalkThrus – Maisie Bond

Pre-technical Skills Student of the Year - Lois Bruce

Professional Studies Student of the Year sponsored by Mindful Education – Benny Le

Service Industries Student of the Year – Holly Smith

The Sheffield Sixth Form Student of the Year – Hollie Booth

Sustainability Champion sponsored by SS4FE – Diya Kumar

T Level Student of the Year sponsored by Think Pacific – Rahima Smikil

UC Sheffield Student of the Year – Amelia Warren

Darci Cooper, 18, who runs a British Sign Language Society at the college, won the Arts and Creative Industries Student of the Year award.

Darci has been hailed for his creative film making talent and being one of the most enthusiastic students that the curriculum team has ever taught.

Darci said: “When I found out that I’d been nominated, I felt really shocked. I’ve loved all of the course. Film making is my dream job.”

Victoria Slodczyk, 17, who is one of the first students at the college to complete T Levels, won the Advanced Vehicle, Engineering and Digital Technologies Student of the Year category.

“I feel really happy about winning this award,” said Victoria, who is completing a T Level in Mechanical Engineering and aims to go onto a degree apprenticeship.

“All the hard work that I have put in has paid off. If you know what you want to do as a topic and career, I would really recommend T Levels,” added Victoria.

Higher education student Amelia Warren, 22, who is completing an NCTJ Diploma in Journalism at Level 5, triumphed as UC Sheffield Student of the Year.

Amelia has been hailed as ‘one to watch’ by industry experts and has had work experience offers from the BBC and Sky Sports New.

Amelia said: “It feels really special and quite surreal. I am much more confident and I’ve got the college to thank for that.”

Angela Foulkes CBE, Chief Executive and Principal, The Sheffield College, commented: “Huge congratulations to our incredible winners and nominees.

“It’s an amazing achievement to be recognised in this way given the size of our student community and a privilege to see the contribution that our staff have made transforming lives.”

The guest speakers included Jacob Osborne, who won the Building Technologies Student of the Year award, and alumnus Harriet Massey who works as a sports photographer at Newcastle United Football Club.

Harriet studied at the college for five years and completed a diploma before achieving a first class honours photography degree.

Her job has taken her to Tokyo for a pre-season tour and to Wembley earlier this season for the club’s first major trophy win in 70 years.Prior to joining Newcastle United, Harriet worked for Sheffield Wednesday.

