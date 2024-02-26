The Sheffield College staff and students celebrate Colleges Week 2024

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Colleges Week 2024 is taking place from 26th February to 1st March and is led by the Association of Colleges with support from education providers locally.

The campaign highlights the impact that colleges have within their cities and towns transforming lives through learning, providing employers with a skills pipeline and supporting their local economies.

Angela Foulkes CBE, Chief Executive and Principal, The Sheffield College, said: “We provide education and training to 1000s of young people and adults every year inspiring them to go further in their careers.

Colleges Week celebrates the positive impact of colleges on their local communities.

“Colleges Week champions the fantastic work that our staff do week in and week out to support our diverse community of students, helping them to progress to the next level qualification and achieve their ambitions.”

To mark the week, the college has invited community leaders and employers to a breakfast meeting and series of curriculum taster events showcasing technical skills.

As part of that, The Sheffield College Students’ Union is hosting a question and answer session with Sheffield Central MP Paul Blomfield and Councillor Abtisam Mohamed. Students’ Union officers will also volunteer at St Luke’s charity shop.

Leo Wilcox, President of The Sheffield College Students’ Union, added: “Colleges should be celebrated because they have a huge impact on students and work so hard getting them to where they need and want to be.

“Colleges give students the support and confidence to become better version of themselves and provide new opportunities that open doors to jobs and careers, which some students will not have thought of before.”