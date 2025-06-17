The Sheffield College Peaks Campus reaches second phase of Post-16 SEND Hub

The Sheffield College’s Peaks Campus has now reached the second phase of its Post-16 SEND Hub which focuses on employment, independence and participation.

The £500,000 funding from Sheffield City Council, in conjunction with investment from the College, will further increase accessibility to the campus, and provide new and exciting learning opportunities, with a focus on independence, participation and skills to succeed in the workplace.

This renovation will help ensure an additional 200 High Needs Post-16 places can be provided (in addition to the 100 already in place), with an extra 100 places in September 2025, followed by extra 100 places in September 2026.

The new facilities will include an independent living flat to help young people’s life skills, a second independent living kitchen, a fully functional inclusive conference centre, which will be managed by the College’s students, and updated therapy space following feedback by NHS partners.

Peaks Campus

Cllr Dawn Dale, Chair of Education, Children and Families, said: “It’s fantastic to see the launch of these new facilities which will provide vital education places for teenagers and young adults with special educational needs across Sheffield.

“Facilities like this are so important in the city, helping ensure every child and young person in Sheffield has the best possible start in life as well as the opportunity to thrive.

“We’d like to thank all of our partners who came together to make this happen, and we look forward to working further with The Sheffield College in helping young people take the next steps in their lives”.

Angela Foulkes CBE, Chief Executive and Principal, The Sheffield College, said: “It is really exciting to see the ongoing transformation of Peaks Campus into a specialist centre for 16 to 24-year-olds and the creation of additional places.

“This second phase of funding means we can provide even more innovative facilities and the very best experience for our growing cohort of students.”

The Sheffield College is also planning to expand its supported internship scheme where students spend time developing their skills through supported employment opportunities.

This latest phase of work will improve provision for young people with SEND, facilitate collaboration between The Sheffield College and special schools and improve transitions for young people who are ready to move from special school provision to post-16 education at The Sheffield College.

The Sheffield College, Sheffield City Council and wider partners across the city are continuing to work together to support the development of appropriate pathways and progression for all our young people with complex needs.

A new curriculum offer has also been developed in consultation with stakeholders including carers, health professionals and schools.

Bloom: Preparation for Adulthood at The Sheffield College is for 16 to 24-year-olds who have a variety of support needs, learning difficulties or disabilities.

The Bloom curriculum prepares students for adulthood, independence, employment and community participation. Students are supported with developing their communication, employability, independent living, and maths and English skills.

Staff recruitment is ongoing this month with new jobs being created by the project including a variety of specialist teaching and support roles.

Young people will benefit from a personalised curriculum that includes a range of engaging activities, work experience and enrichment, and develop real world skills.

The first cohort of college students started at Peaks Campus, based on Waterthorpe Greenway, as planned in September 2024.

The project received around £1.5 million in capital and set-up costs funding during the first phase.

An official launch event, attended by civic leaders, college staff, students and parents and carers, took place earlier this academic year on 25th October 2024.

To find out more, visit www.sheffcol.ac.uk.