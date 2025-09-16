The Sheffield College is a finalist in the Green Gown Awards

The Sheffield College has been shortlisted as a Green Gown Awards finalist for an employer backed project educating students about green careers.

The Green Gown Awards 2025 UK and Ireland recognise exceptional sustainability initiatives being undertaken by colleges and universities.

Angela Foulkes CBE, Chief Executive and Principal, The Sheffield College, said: “It’s an honour to be a Green Gown Awards finalist for the second year running.

“Sustainability is one of our strategic priorities. Raising awareness of green skills and careers amongst our students who are the workforce of the future is vital.”

The college has been shortlisted in the Tomorrow’s Employees category for its Green Careers Inspiration Project which ran during Green Careers Week last year.

The project showed students how local and regional employers in different sectors are tackling climate change and working to preserve or restore natural resources.

Students heard from those working in the arts, conservation, construction, engineering, healthcare, horticulture, renewable energy, policing and sport.

The aim of two employer panel events was to highlight the green knowledge and skills needed for mainstream job roles as well as sustainability specific ones.

Guest speakers explained that their organisations see sustainability and climate action as strategic priorities and are looking for future employees who will bring awareness and knowledge of that to the workplace.

Students were also given other information during Green Careers Week, which included profiles on local job roles that involve green skills and invites to webinars organised by national employers.

Sustainability is a key theme of the college’s Strategic Plan 2025 to 2030 alongside learning, people and partnerships.

As part of the plan, the college has pledged to integrate environmental sustainability into the curriculum beyond traditional subject areas such as geography and science.

The college has set up an Environmental Sustainability Working Group, which includes student representation.

The aim is to ensure that students grasp the impact of climate change and how it is relevant to their personal and future working lives.

There are 112 finalists for this year’s Green Gown Awards, which are delivered by EAUC in association with UK Research and Innovation.

The winners will be announced at an awards ceremony at the Library of Birmingham on November 6.

