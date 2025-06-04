The Sheffield College chief calls on skills funding ahead of spending review

A national campaign calling for increased funding to support further education colleges and their students and staff is being backed by The Sheffield College.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

College leaders from across the United Kingdom have published a first of-its-kind open letter to Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This is the first time that college chiefs from all four nations have come together to urge the UK government to put skills at the heart of the upcoming Spending Review.

Angela Foulkes CBE, Chief Executive and Principal, The Sheffield College, who has signed the letter, said: “Colleges transform lives and power the economy by giving young people and adults the confidence and skills to go further in their careers.

Angela Foulkes CBE, Chief Executive and Principal, The Sheffield College.

“To train the future workforce and meet the demands of a rapidly evolving labour market in high growth sectors vital to the government’s ambitions for a thriving economy, we need stability with long term investment."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The letter has been jointly published by the Association of Colleges, which represents the further education sector in England, ColegauCymru/Colleges Wales, Colleges Scotland and further education colleges in Northern Ireland.

College leaders are urging the government to invest and work in partnership with the further education sector to boost productivity, unlock opportunities, drive the transition to green skills and support communities.

Without sustained and adequate investment, college leaders warn that the UK risks falling behind in global competitiveness.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

At the Spending Review, on 11th June 2025, the government will set out public spending plans and priorities for individual departments over the next three years.

David Hughes, Chief Executive, Association of Colleges, added: "The decisions taken in the Spending Review will have a massive impact on the prospects of our young people and the opportunities adults will have to train and learn new skills.

“Investing in colleges is vital if the government is serious about delivering on its missions – growth, opportunity, clean energy, a better NHS and safer streets.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Colleges are the heartbeat of our communities, the foundation of our economy, and the key to unlocking the potential of every individual and kickstarting the economy.

“I am proud that college leaders from across the four nations have united to urge the Prime Minister to recognise this and take bold action to ensure our colleges have the resources they need to thrive.”

The Sheffield College provides academic, vocational and professional qualifications to approximately 14,500 young people and adults a year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Its curriculum offer includes apprenticeships, vocational diplomas, A Levels, T Levels, access courses, and foundation and honours degrees.

The college’s new Strategic Plan 2025 to 2030 sets out its top priorities for the next five years based on four themes: learning, people, partnerships and sustainability.

Visit www.sheffcol.ac.uk.