The Sheffield College backs national T Levels Week awareness campaign

The Sheffield College is supporting a national campaign highlighting the benefits of T Levels for students and employers.

T Levels Week showcases the positive impact of these technical qualifications and takes place from October 13 to 17, 2025.

T Levels are two year courses that have been developed with employers to ensure students are equipped with industry relevant skills.

They offer a mixture of classroom learning and ‘on the job’ experience with a 45 day employer placement and are equivalent to three A Levels.

T Level students at The Sheffield College train in industry standard facilities.

Matthew Goodlad, vice principal for Curriculum - Young People, The Sheffield College, said: “T Levels are a high quality qualification that prepare students to go onto skilled employment, university or apprenticeships.

“They are a fantastic way to prepare for a future career as an industry placement is a key part of the two year qualification.

“It’s great to see T Levels taking off at the college and I am really proud of our students’ achievements with some strong pass rates and high grades.”

The college began offering T Levels in 2023. There were 106 second year T Level students who finished their programmes across a range of technical subjects in 2025.

The Advanced Technology Centre has undergone a £5 million upgrade.

Key successes include:

100% of T Level students completed an industry placement with an employer.

100% pass rate in five T Levels: Design, Surveying and Planning for Construction; Digital Production Design and Development; Education and Early Years; Health; and Management and Administration.

Staff have seen strong success and received recognition nationally for the work they are doing within the childcare subject area. Students have achieved a 100% pass rate and 100% high grades.

T Level students train in the latest industry standard facilities to develop their knowledge and skills.

These include new clean bays for electric and hybrid vehicles, and a state-of-the-art immersive classroom, at the Advanced Technology Centre, which has undergone a £5 million upgrade.

The college also has a £360,000 state-of-the art training facility for health and social care students at City Campus which includes a six-bed hospital ward with robotic patient mannequins and the latest medical and mobility equipment.

Martin Chadzamira, 19, completed the T Level in Digital Infrastructure in 2025 and progressed to a job at Aviva. His ambition is to become a cybersecurity consultant.

Martin said: “I chose a T Level because I wanted a qualification that combined academic learning with real-world, hands-on experience.

"It gave me the opportunity to not only build strong technical knowledge but also apply it in practical environments, preparing me for further study and the workplace.

“You don’t just learn theory - you experience how the industry operates. For anyone who wants to get career-ready while keeping their academic options open, T Levels are a fantastic choice.”

Martin, who particularly enjoyed the work placement at Rotherham NHS Foundation Trust, added: “It was the best part of the course where I could apply what I’d learned in a real-world setting and gain insight into how IT functions in an actual workplace.”

Jacqui Smith, Minister for Skills, said: "T Levels are at the forefront of this government’s technical education offer. They are excellent qualifications based on employer-led standards and they break down barriers to opportunity, giving young people hands-on experience through industry placements.

“T Levels are also helping to build talented workforces - around a third of T Level students who progress into employment get jobs with their T Level Industry Placement employer.

“I’m delighted to champion T Levels Week as we ensure these qualifications continue to thrive through our Plan for Change. T Levels are growing year on year, with £28 million of additional investment this year for specialist equipment.

"I would encourage young people to consider taking a T Level – including the brand new Marketing T Level – as a fantastic route into a rewarding career.”

T Levels are offered in 11 subject areas at The Sheffield College: animal care, automotive and motor vehicle, building technologies, business, childcare, engineering, fashion and textiles, health and social care, IT and computing, media and science. As part of that, the college is offering the new T Level in Marketing.

Find out more about T Levels at our upcoming open days. Follow #TLevelsWeek.