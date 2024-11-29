The Sheffield Cats Shelter Launches 2024 Christmas Campaign

Rocky, one of The Sheffield Cats Shelter residents

The Sheffield Cats Shelter is looking for donations for its ‘Recovery Tails’ campaign which launches this December.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

For more than 127 years, The Sheffield Cats Shelter has been helping cats and their owners in Sheffield and surrounding areas.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After another emotional year supporting cats with various conditions and looking ahead to 2025, the Shelter has launched their Christmas fundraising campaign ‘Recovery Tails’.

Sarah Smith, charity manager at The Sheffield Cats Shelter, said: “So many poorly cats arrived in the Shelter this year, suffering from a huge range of treatable and, sadly, some untreatable conditions.

Praline, one of The Sheffield Cats Shelter's residents.

“Thanks to our excellent vets, and the great care given by our team, most are now healthy and living their best lives in their forever homes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Just a few, sadly, reached us too late and despite our best efforts could not be saved. As you may know, we never give up on a cat who has a chance of a good quality of life, so we tried everything.

“This campaign is about us raising funds to support the cats of Sheffield, either in our Shelter now, or who will arrive over the winter with, often, preventable health conditions.”

One such ‘poorly’ cat is Praline, who recently arrived at the Shelter. An older, affectionate and very small female cat, Praline arrived starving and obviously suffering. The Team are currently awaiting her test results, and a diagnosis, to begin her medical treatment and launch their in-shelter care plan.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Throughout the Shelter’s campaign, updates of Praline’s recovery will be shared online, via the charity’s social media channels, alongside other ‘Recovery Tails’ – stories from the past year highlighting many of the serious health conditions the Team have dealt with.

This Christmas, the Team aims to raise £10,000 to support care costs for Praline and other cats suffering like her when they arrive in the Shelter. The money raised will help to fund, vet bills, special foods and medication.

Cat welfare manager Becki Hollingworth added: “£10 pays for flea and worm treatment. £30 pays for life-saving medicines. £60 pays for a blood test. We appreciate all the support everyone can give. Every penny will help Sheffield’s cats on their road to recovery this Christmas, and into 2025.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

To support the campaign, and help cats thrive, please share the word and donate here: sheffieldcats.org/christmas-2024

You can also view the charity’s ‘Recovery Tails’ throughout December on The Sheffield Cats Shelter’s Facebook, X (formerly Twitter) and Instagram.