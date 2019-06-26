Ofsted ratings in Sheffield

The Ofsted ratings for every Sheffield secondary school - how does your child's rank?

These are the Ofsted ratings for every Sheffield secondary school; with three being rated as ‘Outstanding’ and four rated as ‘Requires Improvement’.

By Dan Windham
Wednesday, 26 June, 2019, 08:40

Ofsted inspect every service ‘providing education and skills for learners of all ages’ and rate them as either ‘Outstanding’, ‘Good’, ‘Requires Improvement’ or ‘Inadequate’. These are the ratings for every secondary school in Sheffield.

1. UTC Sheffield

111 Matilda Street, Sheffield, South Yorkshire, S1 4QF - Good: March 1, 2016

2. Westfield School

Eckington Road, Sothall, Sheffield, S20 1HQ - Not yet rated

3. Silverdale School

Bents Crescent, Sheffield, South Yorkshire, S11 9QH - Outstanding: November 10, 2014

4. Sheffield Park Academy achieved the highest 'Progress 8' score in the city

Beaumont Road North, Sheffield, South Yorkshire, S2 1SN - Good: November 16, 2017

