The most underperforming schools in Sheffield, according to the most recent available data

Following the publication of the the first Schools White Paper in six years, which will affect every child and parent in Sheffield, we have taken a look at how well the city’s primary schools are performing.

Among the points announced in the recent White Paper were the following key targets:

- All schools become academies by 2030

- 90 per cent of pupils reach the expected levels for Key Stage Two reading, writing and maths by 2030

- £30,000 starting salaries for trainee teachers

- 500,000 teacher training and development opportunities by 2024

Ministers want 90 per cent of primary children to achieve the expected standard in Key Stage 2 reading, writing and maths by 2030.

In 2019, only 65 per cent of children achieved this. The percentage of pupils within the Sheffield local authority area who reached the expected standard in Key Stage 2 reading, writing and maths was 64 per cent, one per cent lower than the national average.

Here, we have listed every mainstream Sheffield primary school where less than half of children achieved the expected standard, and therefore placed at least 15 per cent below the national average at the end of Key Stage 2 in 2019.

Although some may be classed as underperforming in the latest available data, it may no longer reflect a school’s current performance.

No primary test or exam data has been published for 2020 or 2021 due to Covid-19.

It is noted that some schools have changed names or joined multi-academy trusts since the data was last published such as the Pye Bank Church of England Primary School, which has been a member of the Diocese of Sheffield Academies Trust since July 1, 2019.

1. Acres Hill Community Primary School on Mather Road, Darnall The percentage of pupils at Acres Hill Community Primary School who met the expected standard at the end of Key Stage 2 in 2019, when the last available data was published, was 29 per cent. This is 36 per cent lower than the national average of 65 per cent, and 35 per cent lower than the local authority average of 64 per cent. Zero per cent of pupils achieved a higher standard in reading, writing and maths. This compares with a national average of 11 per cent and a local authority average of 10 per cent of pupils reaching the higher standard.

2. Arbourthorne Community Primary School on Eastern Avenue, Arbourthorne The percentage of pupils at Arbourthorne Community Primary School who met the expected standard at the end of Key Stage 2 in 2019, when the last available data was published, was 35 per cent. This is 21 per cent lower than the national average of 65 per cent, and 20 per cent lower than the local authority average of 64 per cent. Four per cent of pupils achieved a higher standard in reading, writing and maths. This compares with a national average of 11 per cent and a local authority average of 10 per cent of pupils reaching the higher standard.

3. Whiteways Primary School on Whiteways Road, Fir Vale The percentage of pupils at Whiteways Primary School who met the expected standard at the end of Key Stage 2 in 2019, when the last available data was published, was 36 per cent. This is 29 per cent lower than the national average of 65 per cent, and 28 per cent lower than the local authority average of 64 per cent. Zero per cent of pupils achieved a higher standard in reading, writing and maths. This compares with a national average of 11 per cent and a local authority average of 10 per cent of pupils reaching the higher standard. Whiteways Primary School became an academy in April 2020.

4. E-Act Pathways Academy on Raisen Hall Road, Norwood The percentage of pupils at E-Act Pathways Academy who met the expected standard at the end of Key Stage 2 in 2019, when the last available data was published, was 37 per cent. This is 28 per cent lower than the national average of 65 per cent, and 27 per cent lower than the local authority average of 64 per cent. Zero per cent of pupils achieved a higher standard in reading, writing and maths. This compares with a national average of 11 per cent and a local authority average of 10 per cent of pupils reaching the higher standard.