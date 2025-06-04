The Birley Academy students help Sheffield SFA clinch national football title

The Birley Academy – based in Birley and part of L.E.A.D. Academy Trust – is celebrating a remarkable sporting achievement after two of its students played key roles in helping the U13 Sheffield Schools Representative Team secure the title of English Schools Champions.

Year 8 pupils Lennon Bell and Charlie Ellis represented the Academy with pride in the final of the ESFA Champions Cup, held at Stoke City’s bet365 Stadium.

In a thrilling contest, Sheffield triumphed 5–3 over Chelmsford & Mid Essex SFA in a match that showcased the very best of youth football.

Lennon and Charlie were standout performers on the wings, combining skill, pace and determination to support their team’s attacking play.

Lennon’s incisive play on the right led to several key chances, including a shot that forced a save from the Chelmsford goalkeeper – creating a golden opportunity for Charlie to score from the rebound.

Charlie, playing on the left, delivered a composed and energetic performance, with his goal underlining a tireless display that kept the opposition under constant pressure.

Lennon Bell, Year 8 student at The Birley Academy, said: “It was an amazing experience to play in a national final at such a big stadium. I’m really proud to have helped the team and to represent my school and Sheffield. Playing alongside Charlie and the rest of the squad is something I’ll never forget.”

Charlie Ellis, Year 8 student at The Birley Academy, added: “Scoring in the final was a brilliant feeling, but the best part was being part of such a strong and supportive team. I’ve learned so much this season and I’m grateful to everyone at school and Sheffield SFA who’s helped me get here.”

Stuart Perry, Curriculum Lead for PE, praised the students’ achievement: “This is a fantastic moment not just for Lennon and Charlie, but for the entire school community. Their contribution to the team was outstanding, and they demonstrated maturity, teamwork and technical excellence throughout the game. They should be very proud of their achievement, and we’re all looking forward to cheering them on for years to come.”

Victoria Hall, Headteacher of The Birley Academy, said: “We are incredibly proud of Lennon and Charlie for their dedication, talent and sportsmanship on such a prestigious stage. Their success is a testament to their hard work and the strength of our sports provision at The Birley Academy.

“We are deeply committed to nurturing all forms of talent at Birley, because we believe every young person should be supported to thrive – whether it's in the classroom, outside the school gates or even on the pitch.”

The school extends its congratulations to the entire Sheffield SFA squad and coaching staff on their championship win, and looks forward to further sporting success in the future.