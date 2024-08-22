The Birley Academy students celebrate GCSE results
The whole Academy community is incredibly proud of its students for their hard work and determination over the past year, many of whom are now looking forward to progressing onto A Levels and further education studies.
This year’s results have seen a continued overall increase in Birley Academy students achieving Grades 5 and above in English and maths, with further improvement in the academy’s provisional Progress 8 – demonstrating how students are being supported to grow in their academic journey and giving Birley firm foundations for driving sustained progress.
Across the academy there have been a wide range of excellent individual performances, including:
Karen David who achieved grades 9-9 in Combined Science, and a grade 9 in both French and maths
Oliver Dale who earned a Level 2 Distinction in Engineering
Owen Hall, Will Mobley, Summer Staniland and Sophie Sydney who all achieved Level 2 Distinction in BTEC Sport Studies
Tom Keys who gained grades 8-8 in combined science and a 9 in maths
Isabelle Rice who successfully earned grades 9-8 in Double Award Combined Science, grade 8 in English language, grade 8 in English literature, grade 8 in maths and a grade 8 in history
Grace Perkinton who achieved a 9 in English Language and a Level 2 Distinction * in Health & Social Care
Max Wilkinson who earned a grade 9 in all three science subjects – biology, chemistry and physics
Victoria Hall, Headteacher at The Birley Academy, said:
“We’re so proud of all our students receiving their results today. Time and again, they have shown themselves to be a courageous, kind and determined community of young people.
“We know they will continue to work hard and demonstrate ambition, and I am grateful to all the staff, parents and carers who have been steadfast in supporting them throughout their educational journey.”
