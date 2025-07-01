The Birley Academy has received its first ‘Good’ Ofsted rating since 2013, with officials saying it marks a major milestone in the school’s transformation.

After over a decade of being rated as ‘Requires Improvement’, The Birley Academy in Sheffield has officially achieved a ‘Good’ rating across all areas in its latest Ofsted inspection.

This significant step forward marks a turning point for the school, which is part of the L.E.A.D. Academy Trust, and reflects dedicated work.

The Birley Academy staff celebrate Ofsted 'Good' rating. | Contributed

The latest Ofsted report, which confirms the school’s ‘Good’ rating in every category, highlights a purposeful vision from leadership.

Alyson Middlemass, Director of Schools at L.E.A.D. Academy Trust said: “The transformation at The Birley Academy is a shining example of what’s possible with strong leadership, determined staff and a shared vision for excellence.

“This ‘Good’ rating across all areas is richly deserved and reflects our commitment to sustainable improvement.”

Inspectors praised the heightened expectations across the board, from student behaviour to academic achievement, noting that most pupils are now living up to these expectations.

One pupil even told inspectors: “Behaviour is completely different now”.

The report details a school that has not only improved outcomes but has also reshaped its learning culture.

It notes that pupils are now “proud to say they are part of The Birley Academy community,” and are learning effectively in most subjects.

Teaching consistency has been strengthened thanks to targeted staff development, and inspectors pointed out the greater clarity around behavioural expectations, with classrooms described as calm and purposeful.

Reading interventions were singled out as particularly strong, with Ofsted stating that struggling readers benefit from high-quality provision that precisely matches their needs.

Special needs provision has also seen focused development, with individual student support plans now “much more precise.”

The school’s careers programme and safeguarding curriculum also earned praise.

Pupils benefit from a structured personal development programme - with assemblies featuring external speakers and Year 10 work experience placements - all contributing to their understanding of future options.

While celebrating its significant achievements, the school is also realistic about the areas that still require attention.

Ofsted noted that attendance remains below the national average, and the school’s work has remained largely unsuccessful in removing the barriers for some pupils to attend regularly.

The report adds that though the personal development plan is strong, some aspects of the curriculum such as understanding of democracy and different religions, were also lacking.

Nevertheless, inspectors were confident in the leadership’s approach, praising the Trust for managing the school effectively, even through staffing challenges.

Victoria Hall, headteacher of The Birley Academy, welcomed the outcome, saying: “This Ofsted report is a tremendous validation of the hard work and dedication shown by our staff, students and families. We are incredibly proud of the progress we’ve made - this is a moment of celebration for our whole community.

“Our journey isn’t over, but this recognition is an important milestone and motivates us to keep pushing for even greater success so we can deliver a high quality and well-rounded education to each one of our students.”

The trust says after years of challenge, this rating has given the school a platform of stability which they are committed to maintaining - and improving further.