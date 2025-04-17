The Birley Academy launches Big Birley Outdoor Project

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Birley Academy – based in Sheffield and part of L.E.A.D. Academy Trust – has begun an exciting new student-led initiative aiming to transform outdoor spaces on the school grounds into welcoming, nature-rich environments.

Coordinated by Sarah Husband, The Birley Academy’s Deputy Headteacher for SEND and Inclusion, the project provides students with the opportunity to explore the benefits of outdoor learning.

Recognising the importance of nature in promoting well-being, self-regulation and building social skills, the academy is working with students to develop a variety of green spaces. The initiative includes plans for sensory gardens, vegetable patches, wildlife habitats and even a sunflower race along the school fence to bring vibrancy and fun to the outdoor areas.

The first batch of tomato plants grown by students is nearly ready for sale, with proceeds going towards funding the project. Over time, the goal is to raise enough money to purchase a potting shed and additional gardening resources.

Community support has been vital to the success of the initiative. Local residents have generously donated items such as tyres (to be used as planters), pallets (for trellises and features), seeds, plant pots and gardening tools. Compost has also been generously donated by Renishaw Hall and Gardens.

The academy is now seeking donations of soil to continue the next phase of planting and development.

Students across all year groups are actively involved in the project, using the experience to learn about plant life cycles, develop teamwork skills and gain a sense of achievement through hands-on gardening activities.

The initiative is also being embedded into the academy’s internal Alternative Provision curriculum (The Pegasus Learning Centre). The plan is to allow students to work towards AQA Unit Awards and gain certificates of achievement.

Looking ahead, The Birley Academy is exploring partnerships with the neighbouring medical centre, where students have been invited to help clear and replant a small garden plot.

Other future plans include crafting wind chimes during craft social events in the summer term and growing herbs and vegetables to be used in Design and Technology lessons.

Sarah Husband, Deputy Headteacher for SEND and Inclusion and Design and Technology teacher at The Birley Academy, said: “This is something I’ve always wanted to do, based on my training around trauma-informed approaches. I’ve seen first-hand how alternative learning environments can make a real difference in students' confidence, engagement, and well-being.

“We have such a fantastic space here at The Birley Academy, and I wanted to explore how we could make even better use of it – especially for those students who may struggle in a traditional classroom setting. This initiative allows them to see the potential of their environment, take ownership, and develop skills that will support them beyond school. It’s a great opportunity to foster resilience, teamwork and a real sense of achievement. We want our students to lead the way in shaping a greener, more inviting school environment that benefits everyone.”

Victoria Hall, Headteacher at Birley Academy, expressed her enthusiasm for the initiative, saying: “It’s fantastic to see this project come to life and to witness the passion and dedication from both staff and students. At The Birley Academy, we are committed to helping our students develop and achieve their full potential, not just academically, but in all aspects of life.

“Providing opportunities like this, where they can engage with nature, learn practical skills and gain a sense of accomplishment, is incredibly valuable. I look forward to seeing the transformation of our outdoor spaces and the positive impact this will have on our school community.”

