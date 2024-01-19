Pupils scoring at least a scaled score of 100 out of 120 will have met the expected standard in the test

New data has revealed the Sheffield primary schools with the highest reading, writing and maths scores for 2022-23.

The National Association of Head Teachers said government investment is needed to help pupils recover from the pandemic, as figures show the proportion of students meeting the expected mark is well below pre-pandemic levels.

Pupils scoring at least a scaled score of 100 out of 120 will have met the expected standard in the test.

In Sheffield, Oughtibridge Primary School led the way with 90 per cent of eligible students achieving the expected standard in reading, writing and maths in key stage two in the 2022-23 school year.

School leaders' union the NAHT said ranking schools is simplistic and does not consider the context of the particular cohort or the community the school serves.

General secretary Paul Whiteman added: "No piece of data can provide an accurate picture of the effectiveness of schools, whose work goes far beyond that number, and league tables and ranking of schools should be scrapped.

"They can have damaging consequences and can actually be a barrier to improvement."

The Government aims for 90 per cent of key stage two children to meet the expected standard in reading, writing and maths.

Overall in England, 60 per cent of students met the standard in 2022-23 – up from 59 per cent the year before but below 65 per cent in 2018-19, before the pandemic.

A Department of Education spokesperson said: "We know the pandemic had a significant impact on education globally which is why we have made £5 billion available since 2020 for education recovery initiatives, including just under five million tutoring course starts to date supporting pupils in all corners of the country."

They added England outperformed the international average in maths, reading and science.

