Number of people with no qualifications in Sheffield

The 17 areas of Sheffield which have the highest rate of people with no qualifications

The Sheffield Star can reveal the areas of Sheffield which have the highest rate of people with no qualifications.

By Dan Windham
Friday, 23 August, 2019, 12:15

Data Mill North figures show a divide in the rate of people with no qualifications in different areas. These are the 17 Sheffield areas with the highest percentage of people over 16 with no qualifications, ranked from the highest to the lowest rates. Images are for illustrative purposes only.

1. Southey

39.9 per cent of people with no qualifications

2. Firth Park

39.5 per cent of people with no qualifications

3. Manor Castle

36.6 per cent of people with no qualifications

4. Darnall

36.5 per cent of people with no qualifications

