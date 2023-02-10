Every school aspires to be the best that can be for their children – and that means some are still on an improvement journey.
These are the Sheffield schools that are currently rated as ‘Requires Improvement’ by Ofsted. Many have had monitoring visits by the education watchdog since then to say they are on the road back to a ‘Good’ grade.
1. Sheffield schools rated Requires Improvment
Photo: Alastair Ulke
2. Al-Mahad Al-Islami, Darnall Road
Al-Mahad Al-Islami, in Darnall Road, is a Islamic faith school and received an inspection on June 14. It was able to shake off its Inadequate rating from 2019 and is now rated 'Requires Improvement'. In fact, the report was highly complimentary, but scored them down due to 'leadership of some subjects'. - https://files.ofsted.gov.uk/v1/file/50193303
Photo: Alastair Ulke
3. Beighton nursery infant school
Beighton nursery infant school was rated outstanding by Ofsted at its inspection in March 2007, but was rated Requires Improvement in a visit on March 2022 - a gap of 14 years. Inspectors felt the school's curriculum needed "refining". - https://files.ofsted.gov.uk/v1/file/50185720
Photo: Google
4. Clifford All Saints CofE Primary School
Clifford All Saints CofE Primary School, in Psalter Lane, was rated as 'requires improvement' by Ofsted at its inspection in October 2021 after previously scoring 'Good' in 2019.
Photo: Google